Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Receives $65.31 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PUBGY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €60.00 ($61.86) to €62.50 ($64.43) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €61.00 ($62.89) to €70.00 ($72.16) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Publicis Groupe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. ING Group began coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €66.00 ($68.04) to €70.00 ($72.16) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Publicis Groupe Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUBGY opened at $16.64 on Friday. Publicis Groupe has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services to optimize distribution channels.

