PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PTCT. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

PTC Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.55. 359,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,489. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.43. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $55.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $64,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,110 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 26.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 87.1% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

