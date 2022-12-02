Prudential (LON:PRU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $955.60

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 955.60 ($11.43) and traded as high as GBX 981 ($11.74). Prudential shares last traded at GBX 979.40 ($11.72), with a volume of 10,966,571 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,576 ($18.85) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,380 ($16.51) to GBX 1,450 ($17.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,475 ($17.65) to GBX 1,400 ($16.75) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,600 ($19.14) target price on Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,580 ($18.90) target price on Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

The firm has a market cap of £28.21 billion and a PE ratio of 2,700.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 909.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 956.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.38.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

