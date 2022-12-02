Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 42.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 504,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,312,000 after acquiring an additional 151,430 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 22.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 29.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.54.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $107.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.63 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.46 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.