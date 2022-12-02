ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Shares Gap Up to $29.19

Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.19, but opened at $29.99. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury shares last traded at $29.71, with a volume of 193,757 shares traded.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average is $28.93.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 0.9% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 18,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 6.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 6.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

