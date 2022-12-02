ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE – Get Rating) were down 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $64.59 and last traded at $64.59. Approximately 521 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 7,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.77.

ProShares Ultra Real Estate Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.55.

Get ProShares Ultra Real Estate alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Real Estate

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URE. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Real Estate in the first quarter worth $41,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Real Estate in the third quarter worth $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 74.1% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Real Estate in the second quarter worth $299,000.

About ProShares Ultra Real Estate

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.