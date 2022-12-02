Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) dropped 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.04 and last traded at $38.04. Approximately 668 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 438,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 28th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.30.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Prometheus Biosciences Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $2,233,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 81.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 14,489 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.