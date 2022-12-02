Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PLD. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.39.

Prologis Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $117.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.49. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

