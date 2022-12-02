Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.65

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.65 and last traded at $53.30, with a volume of 9764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Progress Software Trading Up 1.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $153.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,258 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $55,125.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,869.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $55,125.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,869.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $25,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,886 shares in the company, valued at $96,072.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,740 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 34,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 67,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 214,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 60,103 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Further Reading

