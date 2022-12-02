Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.08.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRVA. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Privia Health Group to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.14 and a beta of 0.99. Privia Health Group has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $44.64.

Insider Activity

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $342.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.66 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 5,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $223,240.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,540,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 5,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $223,240.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,540,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $148,678.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,117.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,706,443 shares of company stock worth $121,012,607. Company insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,824,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,331,000 after acquiring an additional 321,734 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,138,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,283,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,846,000 after acquiring an additional 471,296 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 71.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,080,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,598,000 after buying an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Articles

