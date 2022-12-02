Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP) CEO Buys $16,806.30 in Stock

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Rating) CEO Jack Kendrick Heilbron purchased 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $16,806.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,226.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jack Kendrick Heilbron also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Presidio Property Trust alerts:

On Thursday, December 1st, Jack Kendrick Heilbron purchased 994 shares of Presidio Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.37 per share, with a total value of $18,259.78.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SQFTP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.40. Presidio Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $24.42.

Presidio Property Trust Announces Dividend

About Presidio Property Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.1953 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

(Get Rating)

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.