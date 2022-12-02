Presearch (PRE) Market Cap Hits $15.22 Million

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One Presearch token can currently be purchased for $0.0384 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Presearch has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Presearch has a total market capitalization of $15.22 million and approximately $74,239.67 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Presearch alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,063.43 or 0.06282737 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.75 or 0.00506619 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,215.83 or 0.30814963 BTC.

Presearch Token Profile

Presearch was first traded on July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Presearch’s official message board is presearch.medium.com. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Presearch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Presearch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Presearch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.