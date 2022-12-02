Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) is Maltese Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,263 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,263 shares during the quarter. Preferred Bank accounts for approximately 2.5% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned about 1.12% of Preferred Bank worth $11,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 153,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,384,000 after acquiring an additional 104,067 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,877,000 after purchasing an additional 88,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 1,617.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 66,018 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,866,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $75.37 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $81.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.93 and a 200 day moving average of $70.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Preferred Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

