PotCoin (POT) Trading Up 57.7% Over Last 7 Days

PotCoin (POT) traded up 39.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $593,933.79 and approximately $53.93 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded up 57.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.96 or 0.00452750 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00037780 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00023043 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 100% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005904 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001239 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00018968 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000883 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

