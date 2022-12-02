PotCoin (POT) Price Reaches $0.0023

PotCoin (POT) traded up 22.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 38.7% against the dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $522,341.03 and approximately $53.06 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.47 or 0.00451169 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00035470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00022411 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 100% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005954 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001236 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00018899 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000908 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.