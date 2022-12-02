PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Short Interest Update

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,923,200 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the October 31st total of 2,399,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,616.0 days.

PostNL Price Performance

PostNL stock remained flat at $2.00 during midday trading on Friday. PostNL has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62.

Get PostNL alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of PostNL from €4.20 ($4.33) to €2.00 ($2.06) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. ING Group downgraded PostNL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

About PostNL

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

