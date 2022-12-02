Polygon Price Hits $0.92 on Top Exchanges (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. In the last week, Polygon has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. Polygon has a total market capitalization of $8.04 billion and $431.40 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polygon coin can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00005412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Polygon Coin Profile
Polygon’s genesis date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology.
Buying and Selling Polygon
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polygon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polygon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
