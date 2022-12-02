Pluribus Labs LLC Takes $324,000 Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Pluribus Labs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,666 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $837,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $837,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $237,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,923.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,607,829 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.1 %

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

EA stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,626. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The stock has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 23.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EA. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.