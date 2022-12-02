Pluribus Labs LLC Purchases New Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pluribus Labs LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 34.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 15.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,851,421 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $91,756,000 after acquiring an additional 241,220 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 2.8 %

INTC traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $29.00. 578,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,628,252. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $119.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Cowen started coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Summit Insights raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

