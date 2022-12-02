Pluribus Labs LLC Purchases New Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Pluribus Labs LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.56. 3,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,098. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.65. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $638,217.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $760,751.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at $16,069,448.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $638,217.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,744 shares of company stock worth $3,709,435. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.58.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

