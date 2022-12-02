Pluribus Labs LLC Purchases 9,123 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pluribus Labs LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 200.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,123 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 1.0% of Pluribus Labs LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Pluribus Labs LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after buying an additional 2,751,429 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after buying an additional 20,251,251 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,341,593,000 after buying an additional 375,326 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,963,772,000 after buying an additional 262,241 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.52.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast Announces Dividend

CMCSA stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.87. 270,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,579,612. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $155.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $53.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.