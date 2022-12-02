Pluribus Labs LLC Invests $234,000 in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Pluribus Labs LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 143,661 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 879.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,475,319 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $148,625,000 after buying an additional 4,018,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 731.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,597 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 34,837 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,039,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,513,000 after buying an additional 49,855 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Teladoc Health to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim upgraded Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.32.

TDOC traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.23. 27,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,425,683. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.94. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $102.71.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 424.40%. The company had revenue of $611.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $30,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at $766,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $65,585.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,813.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,145 shares of company stock worth $141,461 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

