Pluribus Labs LLC Has $299,000 Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Pluribus Labs LLC raised its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,479 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Pluribus Labs LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SE. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen cut shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.87.

Shares of SE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.26. The stock had a trading volume of 85,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,988,680. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.03. Sea Limited has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $267.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

