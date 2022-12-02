Pluribus Labs LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pluribus Labs LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 6.4% of Pluribus Labs LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pluribus Labs LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.48. The company had a trading volume of 389,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,616,902. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 303,656 shares valued at $20,129,470. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

