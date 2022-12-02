Pluribus Labs LLC Acquires New Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Pluribus Labs LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,102 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Twilio by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Twilio by 255.1% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Twilio
In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $103,673.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,552 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,246,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,227,043.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,170 shares of company stock valued at $579,649 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company's stock.
Twilio Stock Down 2.2 %
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33). Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $983.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Twilio from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Twilio to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $153.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Twilio from $175.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.18.
Twilio Profile
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
