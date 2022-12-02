Pluribus Labs LLC Acquires New Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Pluribus Labs LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,102 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Twilio by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Twilio by 255.1% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Activity at Twilio

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $103,673.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,246,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $103,673.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,246,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,043.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,170 shares of company stock valued at $579,649 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Twilio stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,553,263. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $289.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33). Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $983.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Twilio from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Twilio to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $153.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Twilio from $175.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.18.

Twilio Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.