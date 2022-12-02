Pluribus Labs LLC Acquires 935 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Pluribus Labs LLC increased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 106.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Pluribus Labs LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth about $795,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in ResMed by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ResMed by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,431,000. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.82. 4,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,605. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $268.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.35 and a 200 day moving average of $220.19.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The company had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 32.90%.

RMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

In other ResMed news, insider Justin Leong sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.50, for a total transaction of $866,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,728,001.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ResMed news, insider Justin Leong sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.50, for a total transaction of $866,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,728,001.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.96, for a total transaction of $1,299,348.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,751,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,815 shares of company stock valued at $16,853,023. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

