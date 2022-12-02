PLC Ultima (PLCU) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $804.53 Million

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. PLC Ultima has a market cap of $804.53 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PLC Ultima has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be bought for $1,328.34 or 0.07827162 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PLC Ultima alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,067.40 or 0.06299243 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.13 or 0.00508282 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,238.72 or 0.30916125 BTC.

PLC Ultima Coin Profile

PLC Ultima was first traded on December 6th, 2021. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 605,666 coins. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com.

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLC Ultima should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PLC Ultima using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PLC Ultima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PLC Ultima and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.