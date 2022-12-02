Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC Sells 133,333 Shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC lowered its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 743,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,333 shares during the quarter. Aligos Therapeutics comprises approximately 0.5% of Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Aligos Therapeutics were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGS. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 564.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 307,814 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Aligos Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Aligos Therapeutics Price Performance

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ ALGS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.95. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,884. The company has a market cap of $40.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.94. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $13.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22.

(Get Rating)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.