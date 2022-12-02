Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC Sells 133,333 Shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC lowered its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 743,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,333 shares during the quarter. Aligos Therapeutics comprises approximately 0.5% of Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Aligos Therapeutics were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGS. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 564.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 307,814 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Aligos Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.
