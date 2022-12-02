Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $65.89 million and approximately $107,549.83 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.24 or 0.00272040 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00088356 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00062501 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002909 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,773,607 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

