Piper Sandler Lowers Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target to $17.00

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

NASDAQ:LESL traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.85. 3,304,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,158. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $24.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.53.

In other news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $49,424.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,224.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LESL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 20.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Leslie’s by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

