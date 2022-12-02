Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Siebert Williams Shank

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Siebert Williams Shank to $91.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.15.
Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance
Shares of PNW stock opened at $77.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.40. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $80.51.
Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend
Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital
In related news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $190,011.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNW. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 223.5% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 284.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile
Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
See Also
