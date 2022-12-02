Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Trading Up 4.3%

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $87.40 and last traded at $87.35. Approximately 161,667 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,114,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.74.

PDD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $106.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.31.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $7.27. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 34.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 0.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,210,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,435,000 after buying an additional 110,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 11.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,309,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,702,000 after buying an additional 2,437,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,643,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,399,000 after purchasing an additional 327,833 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 225.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,011,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the second quarter worth $380,782,000. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

