Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Given New $14.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.48% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

PDM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,906. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average is $12.17. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of Piedmont Office Realty Trust

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3,499.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.