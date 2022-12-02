Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Given New $14.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.48% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Down 1.0 %
PDM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,906. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average is $12.17. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
Institutional Trading of Piedmont Office Realty Trust
About Piedmont Office Realty Trust
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.