Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock Price Up 4.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) shot up 4.4% during trading on Friday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $90.00. The company traded as high as $57.83 and last traded at $57.40. 1,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 431,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.97.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Piedmont Lithium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Insider Activity at Piedmont Lithium

In related news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $458,775.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,432.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 6,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $350,053.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,508.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $458,775.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,432.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Trading Up 6.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 480 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.66.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Piedmont Lithium

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.