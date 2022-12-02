PFS Investments Inc. Purchases 48,436 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,436 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $23,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4,642.9% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

HYD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.85. 22,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,729. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.47. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $62.63.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.