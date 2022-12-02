PFS Investments Inc. Has $25.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

PFS Investments Inc. decreased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 508,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,879 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $25,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IGSB. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $7,670,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 125,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 27,590 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 97,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:IGSB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.91. 55,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,078,030. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $53.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average of $50.17.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

