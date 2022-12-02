PFS Investments Inc. Has $24.81 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 302,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,651 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $24,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 6.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.8% during the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Phillips 66 Price Performance

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.98. The company had a trading volume of 39,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,886. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.34. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $67.93 and a 1-year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 20.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.