PFS Investments Inc. Has $23.80 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $23,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in BlackRock by 100.9% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 13.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 26.3% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $17.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $704.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,963. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $642.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $647.17. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $933.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $703.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

