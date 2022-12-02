PFS Investments Inc. Buys 39,654 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,654 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of Tyson Foods worth $19,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.78.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $447,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,897.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $65.59. The stock had a trading volume of 30,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,779. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

