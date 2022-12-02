Peter Ordentlich Sells 7,800 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) insider Peter Ordentlich sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $195,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SNDX stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $25.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,250.87 and a beta of 1.14. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.18.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. Analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $979,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 425.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 66,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 53,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 156.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 108,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 66,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

