Peter Carlin Sells 2,052 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Stock

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) Director Peter Carlin sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $79,002.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,830.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adient stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.73. 496,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,881. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.34. Adient plc has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $50.96.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Adient had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Adient in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adient from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Adient by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,625 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Adient during the first quarter worth approximately $50,788,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adient in the first quarter worth approximately $61,955,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient in the third quarter valued at $30,407,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,951,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

