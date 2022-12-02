Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Petco Health and Wellness updated its FY23 guidance to $0.75-0.79 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.75-$0.79 EPS.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

WOOF stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,531. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.67. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Insider Activity at Petco Health and Wellness

In related news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $64,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 341,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,351.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.44.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

