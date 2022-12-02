Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Petco Health and Wellness updated its FY23 guidance to $0.75-0.79 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.75-$0.79 EPS.
WOOF stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,531. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.67. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
In related news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $64,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 341,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,351.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.44.
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
