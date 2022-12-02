Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Sells 295 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,928 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Walt Disney by 5.9% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 39.1% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.07.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.7 %

Walt Disney Company Profile

Shares of DIS opened at $98.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $160.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.99. The firm has a market cap of $179.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

