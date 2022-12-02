Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,591 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 303.6% in the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 5,671 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Target by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Target to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.07.

Insider Transactions at Target

Target Trading Down 1.2 %

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $165.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

