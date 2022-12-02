Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,215 shares of company stock worth $1,904,360. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $84.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $168.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.25 and a 200-day moving average of $80.68. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

