PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,600 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the October 31st total of 492,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 122,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

PDF Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

PDFS stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.61. 80,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,024. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -109.66 and a beta of 1.41. PDF Solutions has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $33.01.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PDF Solutions

In related news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,082. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrzej Strojwas sold 19,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $617,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,384 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adnan Raza sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,150 shares of company stock valued at $987,125 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 71,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 21,130 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,275,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,822,000 after purchasing an additional 131,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PDFS shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of PDF Solutions to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

About PDF Solutions

(Get Rating)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.