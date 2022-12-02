PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

PCTEL Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PCTI opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. PCTEL has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $5.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.01 and a beta of 0.41.

PCTEL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 366.73%.

Institutional Trading of PCTEL

About PCTEL

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTI. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in PCTEL by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,260,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 101,791 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PCTEL by 116.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 141,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 76,280 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in PCTEL by 4.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,626,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 74,132 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in PCTEL in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PCTEL by 3.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 505,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 17,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

