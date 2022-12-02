PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
PCTEL Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of PCTI opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. PCTEL has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $5.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.01 and a beta of 0.41.
PCTEL Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 366.73%.
About PCTEL
PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.
