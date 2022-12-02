Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Holdings Increased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 953.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,435 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 44.7% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 68.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

Insider Activity

Paychex Price Performance

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $125.90 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.14 and a 200-day moving average of $120.58. The company has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.60%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.