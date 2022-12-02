Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by M3F Inc.

M3F Inc. reduced its position in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,847 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,838 shares during the quarter. M3F Inc. owned approximately 1.93% of Pathfinder Bancorp worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pathfinder Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

Pathfinder Bancorp stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $88.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.07. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.67.

Pathfinder Bancorp Announces Dividend

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.44%.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

