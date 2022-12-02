Partners Group Holding AG Has $25.09 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Partners Group Holding AG raised its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,724 shares during the quarter. Ares Management comprises approximately 1.5% of Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Partners Group Holding AG owned about 0.15% of Ares Management worth $25,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter worth $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 377.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 368.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter worth $220,000. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARES. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.56.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $77.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,803. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $609.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 274.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 47,871,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,626,633. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,871,580 shares in the company, valued at $64,626,633. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 122,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $8,714,954.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 377,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,720,045.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $2,706,000 and have sold 1,138,661 shares worth $90,804,389. 47.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

